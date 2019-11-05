Cave City council member arrested for terroristic threatening against police officer

A Cave City councilman has been arrested after allegedly threatening a police officer.

According to an arrest warrant, Brandon Fletcher, of the Cave City Police Department, alleged that Davidson had committed the offenses of menacing and terroristic threatening.

It stemmed from an incident on Saturday, November 2, when Cave City Police Officers tried to serve a warrant on his son, Joseph Davidson, at a home on Northside Estates.

Police say one officer knocked at the front while another went to the back to prevent a possible escape.

After some time, police say Donnie Davidson opened the back door to Officer Fletcher, saying that Fletcher could go to the front if he needed to talk with him.

Police told Donnie Davidson that they were following standard procedure. The warrant notes that police could clearly see that Joseph Davidson was inside.

The warrant says that Donnie told the officer he had no right on his property, and when reminded of the arrest warrant for his son, allegedly told the officer, "I should blow your *** off."

The warrant goes on to say that the officer told Donnie that would not be happening that evening, and Donnie went back inside and shut the door.

Cave City Police Chief Darrell Butler told 13 News he was advised to not comment on the incident by the city's attorney.

Donnie Davidson was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.