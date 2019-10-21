Cave City Fire Department celebrates 100 Anniversary

The Cave City Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating 100 years of service.

The department was started in 1919 and today it not only serves as volunteer firefighters but also includes first responders, EMTs and paramedics.

Early Sunday afternoon the fire department held a ceremony and open house to celebrate 100 years. Congressman Brett Guthrie stopped by to speak.

"We were recognizing all the former chiefs and stuff that served since 1919 up to present today," said Kevin Jandt, the department's fire chief.

One family at the Cave City Fire Department now has four generations of volunteer firefighters and it will soon be five.

"Cave City Fire Department has meant a lot to my family over the years. I now have a fourth generation that's participated in Cave City. My father was a member, myself, my sons Scott and Ryan, (all) carrying on the tradition. And Ryan's oldest son, my oldest grandson is a junior firefighter," said Tim Gibson, coroner of Barren County, Former Volunteer Firefighter.

Congratulations on celebrating 100 years and thank you to all the first responders for your service.