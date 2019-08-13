Cave City Police Department Drive Sober Campaign

Cave City Police Department will be conducting traffic safety check points during Drive Sober or get pulled over campaign, starting August 16th through September 2nd.

The check points will be executed from 8:00 pm to 1:00 am. The checkpoints will be clearly marked.

During the check points Officers will be enforcing laws related to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Licensing of motor vehicles and operators, Registration and Insurance violations, seat belt and child restraint violations and motor vehicle equipment violations.

The following are the traffic safety checkpoint locations.

: 400 block Mammoth cave Street

: 800 block Mammoth Cave Road

: Old Lexington Rd and Cemetery Road

: Grinstead Mill Rd and Blair Road

: Old Horse Cave Rd and County Line

: Happy Valley Rd and Estes Road

: 400 Block of North Dixie Highway

: Louisville Rd and Happy Valley Road