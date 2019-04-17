Cave City Police Department: drug arrest made in narcotic investigation

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) The Cave City Police Department says an arrest has been made in an ongoing narcotic investigation.
On Tuesday morning, officers from the Cave City Police Department say they completed a search warrant at a home on Grinstead Mill Road in Cave City.
Inside the residence, officers say they located a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales and other items used to traffic narcotics.
As a result Michael Johnson (32), of Cave City, was arrested and charged with Trafficking controlled substance 1st degree
over 2 grams (methamphetamine) and Possession of drug paraphernalia.
The case is ongoing and further arrests and charges are possible.