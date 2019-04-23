Cave City Police arrest a man for burglarizing motel

The Cave City Police Department say they have arrested a man for burglarizing a local motel.

Officials say they arrested 46-year-old Charles Brewer of Henderson on Monday afternoon.

Cave City Police says they were called to Countryside Inn Motel in reference to a black male attempting to gain access to the rooms with a screw driver.

Brewer was arrested on North Dixie Highway where police say he had property belonging to the motel.

Brewer was arrested and charged with Burglary 2nd degree and possession of burglary tools.

Brewer was taken to the Barren County Jail.