Cave City Police receive new bulletproof vests

In a job where every day is different, being prepared for the worst is always best.

Monday In-Vest USA, a South Carolina based organization, presented the Cave City Police Department with new bulletproof vests.

"It's a titanium alloy plate front and back and it will literally stop any rifle round that's out on the market today," said Micheal Letts, Founder and President of In-Vest USA.

The new bulletproof vests are lightweight and meant to be worn on the outside of the officer's uniform over the concealed vest.

"You know we go in and serve search warrants and things like that and these vests will be excellent to wear going in and doing those search warrants because we don't know what we are going into," said Terrill Riley, Cave City Chief of Police.

Letts told 13 News his organization's mission is to provide these vests to law enforcement across America and Cave City is no different than any other department.

"And crime is not just in big town America anymore," said Letts. "We're finding out that we are having crime and officers killed all across this country, especially in small-town America because that's where the element seems to be going and they deserve better, they deserve our protection."

Though Cave City is a small town, nearby Mammoth Cave National Park attracts more than 2 million visitors every year.

"Hopefully they are all here to have fun and enjoy our park, but we still never know what we are going to be confronted with that many people being in our city," said Riley.

Their service to the community does not go unnoticed and that is why the vests were paid for by local community members.

"Makes me feel really good cause when I go home at night I know my men's got the equipment they need to keep them safe at night," said Riley.

Officials said in recent years more officers are shot with assault rifles rather than side arms.

The Cave City Police Department wants to thank the community for their support.

