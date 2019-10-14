Cave City Police taken on pursuit through multiple counties

On Saturday, October 12, Cave City Police attempted to make a traffic stop at the Five Star Food Mart.

They say they watched a black Chevy Colorado pull into the store with an expired registration plate.

When they tried to pull the truck over, police say it sped off and nearly hit a nearby car, fleeing onto Mammoth Cave Street and disregarding a stop light.

One Cave City officer began pursing the vehicle as another officer tried to block the roadway at the railroad crossing, though he had to swerve out of the way to avoid being hit.

The pursuit continued through the North Dixie Highway intersection where the Chevy disregarded another traffic light.

Police say the subject continued onto Highway 70 with speeds ranging from 60 to in excess of 90 miles per hour.

The car continued to flee through Griderville, Hiseville, Knoblick and Sulphur Well.

Around Sulphur Well, the Chevy started swerving and losing traction, causing him to fishtail and become airborne, landing on its driver side. It was directly in the path of an officer's patrol car.

Police say the officer slammed his brakes to stop but was unsuccessful due to the wet road.

Police say the fleeing Chevy was driven by Cody Norris, who was trapped inside, along with Laymon Shaw and Johnathon Coe. Coe was able to get out of the car through the back glass and was detained by an officer.

Norris was charged with careless driving, driving DUI suspended, three counts of wanton endangerment involving an officer, fleeing or evading police, drug and drug paraphernalia possession, and other traffic-related charges.

Cave City was assisted by the Barren County Sheriff's Office, KSP, Metcalfe County Sheriff's Office, Barren Metcalfe EMS, Edmonton Metcalfe Volunteer Fire Department, and North Metcalfe Volunteer Fire Department.