Cave City Police Department welcomes a new Chief

Darrell Butler is a 35 year law enforcement veteran and was appointed during yesterday's city council meeting.

Butler said he believes in community oriented policing.

Butler also said, "I believe in talking to the public, finding out their concerns and working with them. You get a lot of information just getting out and talking to people and I encourage my officers to do that."

Butler previously worked for the Bowling Green Police Department and the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

He has been with the Cave City Police Department for the past eight years. His appointment comes after former Police Chief Terrill Riley was fired back in May.