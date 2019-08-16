Cave City hires first female police officer

The Cave City Police Department has announced the hiring of their first female police officer.

Officer Amanda Coniglio has 22 years of experience in law enforcement, according to a Facebook post by the department. She previously worked as a deputy for Hillsborough Sheriff's Department (in Florida) and the Edmonson County Sheriff's Department.

Some of her past achievements include being selected to be part of a specialized DUI enforcement squad out of 3,000 deputies, along with serving as a field training officer for 7 years.

The department says Officer Coniglio "will be a tremendous asset" and "brings a wealth of experience that will serve our community well."