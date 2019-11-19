Cave City man accused of biting, choking and punching woman

A man has been arrested in Barren County following a domestic dispute.

The sheriff's office says Kasey Hatcher assaulted a woman in Cave City.

When officials arrived to EP Terry Apartments, they found a woman holding an ice pack to her face who was crying. She told police Hatcher bit, choked and punched her.

Hatcher was eventually found in a neighboring apartment and was placed under arrest. The report says he admitted to being in an argument with the woman and that it had gotten physical.

Hatcher was arrested and charged with strangulation and criminal trespassing.

