Cave City man arrested after allegedly stealing purse, hiding under motel bed

A man in Cave City has been arrested after he allegedly snatched a woman's purse from her car. (Photo: Barren County Detention Center)
By  | 
Posted:

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) -- On Wednesday, Cave City Police responded to a theft complaint at the post office.

Officers found a woman who said her purse had been stolen from her car, and that it contained over $300 and a cell phone.

After a brief investigation, Joshua Geralds was named the suspect.

Police found Geralds at the Star Motel hiding under a bed. They say he had a black cell phone and $315.

Geralds was charged with unlawful taking of a purse and served with 3 felony warrants.

He was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus