Cave City man arrested after allegedly stealing purse, hiding under motel bed

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) -- On Wednesday, Cave City Police responded to a theft complaint at the post office.
Officers found a woman who said her purse had been stolen from her car, and that it contained over $300 and a cell phone.
After a brief investigation, Joshua Geralds was named the suspect.
Police found Geralds at the Star Motel hiding under a bed. They say he had a black cell phone and $315.
Geralds was charged with unlawful taking of a purse and served with 3 felony warrants.
He was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.