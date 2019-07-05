Cave City man arrested after allegedly stealing purse, hiding under motel bed

On Wednesday, Cave City Police responded to a theft complaint at the post office.

Officers found a woman who said her purse had been stolen from her car, and that it contained over $300 and a cell phone.

After a brief investigation, Joshua Geralds was named the suspect.

Police found Geralds at the Star Motel hiding under a bed. They say he had a black cell phone and $315.

Geralds was charged with unlawful taking of a purse and served with 3 felony warrants.

He was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.