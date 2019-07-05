Cave City man arrested after swallowing baggies of meth

A man is behind bars after swallowing 2 baggies containing methamphetamine.

Officers responded to a suspicious man at the Cave City post office on Wednesday morning.

Officers say when they arrived they made contact with Joshua Cogar and found a small yellow baggie on him containing suspected methamphetamine.

Cogar was arrested and taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

Police say the body scanner at the detention center detected that Cogar had ingested a foreign object and that he admitted to swallowing 2 baggies of meth.

Cogar was treated at TJ Samson and transported back to the detention center.

Cogar was charged with public intoxication (excludes alcohol), possession of control substance 1st - methamphetamine and tampering with physical evidence.

