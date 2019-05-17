Cave City man arrested on rape charge

On April 19th, the Barren County Sheriff's Office conducted a sexual abuse investigation involving a victim under under the age of twelve years old.

At the conclusion of their investigation on May 17th the Barren County Sheriff's office executed an arrest warrant against 53 year old Larry Moulder of Reynolds Street, Cave City.

Moulder was charged with Rape 1st degree, Sodomy 1st degree, Sexual Assault 1st degree.

Moulder was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.