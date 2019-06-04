Cave City receiving hefty grant for emergency services

Cave City is receiving a large grant to improve emergency services in the city.

Tuesday, Congressman Brett Guthrie announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Office of Rural Development is awarding a $50,000 grant to Cave City.

Rep. Guthrie expressed his delight saying, “I am proud to announce that Cave City is receiving this competitive grant, which will allow the city to purchase new vehicles for the police and fire departments,” said Guthrie. “Police officers and firefighters put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities, and it’s important that they are able to use up-to-date technology to keep themselves and our communities safe. Using this award, Cave City will be able to replace old equipment and better provide emergency services to over 2,000 residents.”