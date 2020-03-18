Cave City shot fired complaint leads to two arrests

Cave City police went to the Budget Inn on Friday after a report of a shot being fired.

Officers looked at the surveillance footage and saw a man get a handgun from his jacket pocket and and it to a woman where she fired a round across North Dixie Highway in the direction of a residential area.

The woman was identified as Stephanie Wilson and the man was identified as Patrick Valentour. A Taurus 9mm handgun was found inside the couple's room.

Wilson was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st degree and Valentour was charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st degree (complicity). Both were taken to the Barren County Detention Center.