Cave tours and visitor center at Mammoth Cave National Park is closed.

Cave tours and visitor centers at one local tourist attraction are closed.

In accordance with the CDC recommendation of how to prevent this virus from spreading, Mammoth Cave National Park will be closed to the public.

This tourist attraction is taking advantage of this closure working on cleaning the facilities from top to bottom.

“We are taking some opportunities right now while our visitor center is closed; we are looking at some of the projects we might need to do like carpet cleaning or just cleaning things in general. Some maintenance that needs to occur anyway but since it’s closed it’s a little easier to do since there are no visitors inside there," said Molly Schroer, public information officer.

The surface trails at Mammoth Cave National Park will remain open as well as the campgrounds.

“So we do have people coming into the park to take advantage of this warm weather today and our team system that we have in the park we have several trails that leave immediately here from our visitor center area and we have maps available or them so they know where they can go hike around the area, " said Schroer.

Park officials are still unsure when the tours will resume again.