Thursday, April 11 marks National Pet Day

Pet owners know every day feels like a National Pet Day, but Thursday it's official!

Whatever companion brings you joy, take some time today to make sure you're providing the very best environment.

Throw away toys that have become unsafe, verify vaccinations are up to date and check tags or other forms of ID in case your pet gets lost.

If you don't have a pet, it's a great time to visit your local shelter and maybe offer an animal in need a loving forever home.

Be sure to send WBKO your pictures of your furry friend on our Facebook page!