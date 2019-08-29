Celebrating WKU football game day on the hill

From the lawn by Grise hall to the tents on south lawn it's tailgating time on the hill.

"Student tailgating is in the Grise lawn area. We start at 3, the music comes on then half an hour before the game time we close down and send them to the game" said Charlie Pride, Director Student Activities Org & Leadership.

The WKU Police Department is tasked with making sure the thousands of fans that arrive on the hill for game day stay safe.

"We'll patrol the tailgating areas. Making sure folks are being safe and being responsible. We talk about being responsible Hilltoppers all the time", said Officer Tim Gray.

"Particularly when your talking about heat can be a factor, weather can be a factor so we want to make sure folks are making good decisions in that aspect staying hydrated taking care of one another" said Officer Gray.

The police department patrols by bike, car and on foot for game day. They also set up a command post in the stadium.

WKU PD does want people to be aware of heavy traffic near and around campus before and after the game.

Make sure that you adjust your schedule to make sure that you have enough time to get to your destination if you are traveling near campus.

WKU PD gets assistance from several other law enforcement agencies including Kentucky State Police, Bowling Green police Department and the Warren County Sheriffs Office to help control the traffic flow

WKU Police asks that if you plan on heading near campus to be a little patient because they want to get people out of the game as quickly, and as smoothly as possible.