CenterPointe Church giving away flowers for Mother's Day

CenterPointe Church decided to give out handmade bouquets of flowers to its members for Mother's Day this year.

"We often say generosity is our joy here at the church and we've just been trying to make Mother's Day a season of giving," said Jacob Holmes, the lead pastor for CenterPointe.

The church was already gearing up for a Mother's Day give away before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. CenterPointe adjusted and decided to do a drive by give away. The church put together bouquets of flowers for their members. Those interested in picking up the flowers simply had to pull up to the church and the bouquet would be brought right to your car.

"We sent out emails and Facebook messages asking people, hey come and drive by and we will glove up and mask up and we will give you flowers through the window," Holmes said. " Just a way to brighten mom's day."

CenterPointe was also able to to a live gift card give away on Facebook and YouTube. Members had the opportunity to win gift cards to stores such as T.J. Maxx and Target.

An anonymous donor also donated a car to CenterPointe. Champs Auto Care provided free tuneup and maintenance and the church was able to re-gift the vehicle to a member in need.

"A mom who took in a daughter and has been raising her as her own," Jacob said. "She needed a car really badly."

Jacob said the members of CenterPointe have stayed faithful to the church throughout the pandemic.

"It's actually been a season where we've not just survived through this but our church has thrived through this," Jacob said. "You know we don't have a big church but our church has a big heart."

Going forward, CenterPointe plans on reopening to in person services on May 24. The church is adding multiple services to help keep the number of people coming in from getting to high and will keep with the guidelines put in place by the Center for Disease Control.

"We're going to go through our building and place markers down to show people what six feet looks like," Jacob said.

CenterPointe will have a 8:30 a.m. service and a 10:30 a.m. service when doors open back up. Jacob said the church will add an addition service if need be.

"We're ready to get back to church together," Jacob said. "Church online is great but we're definitely ready for community."

CenterPointe will keep live streaming its services online, even after in person services resume.