CenterPointe Church hosts Good Friday service, donates offerings to Phoenix Rising

CenterPointe church held a special Good Friday service Friday afternoon.

The service served a reminder of the death and burial of Jesus Christ ahead of the resurrection on Sunday.

This year the church donated all of the offerings from Friday's service to Phoenix Rising.

Phoenix Rising is an organization that helps victims of sex trafficking and promotes awareness and education about human trafficking.

"Jesus didn't just say he wanted us to be reconciled to the father, he died and was buried and man Sunday is coming," said Dave Deerman, Lead Pastor at CenterPointe Church. "It's Friday, but Sunday is coming, Easter is going to be here so it's part, I believe, of the whole Christian faith that it should move us to give back."

CenterPointe Church is hosting Easter Sunday service at 8:30 am and 10:30 am.

Following the services, they will host a block party with food, bounce houses, and an Easter egg hunt.