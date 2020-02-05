Centre College announces Milton C. Morelan as new president.

Centre College has announced that Milton C. Moreland will serve as its new president beginning July 1.

Moreland currently serves as provost and vice president of academic affairs at Rhodes College, a private liberal arts school in Memphis, Tennessee.

Centre said in a statement on Wednesday that Moreland was the unanimous choice of an 18-member search committee that performed a national search.

Moreland is a respected scholar of religion and an accomplished archaeologist.

He succeeds John A. Roush, who served as president of the school for 22 years.