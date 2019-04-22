Chalking tires to enforce parking restrictions declared unconstitutional in Michigan

A Michigan city's policy of chalking tires to enforce parking restrictions has been declared unconstitutional.

A federal appeals court says chalking tires in Saginaw to keep track of parked cars is an unreasonable search and has no role in maintaining public safety.

The decision creates a new legal precedent in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Saginaw marks tires with chalk to keep track of how long a vehicle is parked. Alison Taylor sued Saginaw after receiving 15 parking tickets.