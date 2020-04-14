Chamber Moment: Local schools deal with the coronavirus pandemic

We continue our series of reports through the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce's Business to Business resource webinar.

In today's Chamber Moment, Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton and Bowling Green Independent Schools Superintendent Gary Fields tell us how they're handling the effects of the Coronavirus quarantining in their schools.

"It's our board's wishes, it's mine as well,' says Rob Clayton, "to try as best we can to hold a typical graduation ceremony that we've held in the past. We feel it's our biggest day of the year in our school district. That being said, we know there's a possibility that that won't come to fruition, and so therefore we are looking at the possibility of a virtual graduation. As you can imagine, this takes significant time, effort and planning. And we're gonna have to pool our resources so that we are prepared to do both and go from there."

Gary Fields says "Our goal is to have a graduation, when that happens we're not sure, but we will have some type of ceremony in some type of format to honor our class of 2020. Even get that with prom. Prom's kind of a big deal for juniors and seniors. So at some point, maybe that's in June maybe it's in July, and we'll try to do something to give these kids kind of those special key moments as we go forward."

Both superintendents say they have heard nothing from the state that would suggest school would resume this spring.

Their complete webinar is attached to this story.

