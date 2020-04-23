Chamber Moment: Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau

We continue our series of reports through the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce's Business to Business Resource Webinar. In this Chamber Moment, Beth Noffsinger with the Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau, explains how their Virtual BG Exploration social media campaign is helping put local attractions in front of the public, despite the quarantines.

"The Warren County Public Library has just been phenomenal," says Noffsinger. "Things on Facebook two or three times a day, from yoga classes to story time, for people of all ages. The Corvette Museum has some great video stories going right now with the Vett Academy which is more geared toward school age kids, and Fully Vetted with is a longer video series on the history of Corvette. Lost River Cave has just launched its Adventures with Lost River Cave landing page."

You can hear more about which businesses, attractions, and restaurants are providing virtual information to you, in the complete webinar attached to this story.

