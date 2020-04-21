Chamber Moment: Graves Gilbert Clinic Telehealth Service

We continue our series of reports through the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce's Business to Business Resource Webinar with

today's Chamber Moment. Officials with Graves Gilbert Clinic tell us how easy it is to use telemedicine to keep everyone safe and healthy.

"And everybody says the elderly patients are the ones who aren't techno-savvy," says Graves Gilbert CEO Chris Thorn. "We find out that it's very easy for them to do a Facebook, I mean a FaceTime."

"They've been the most receptive," says Dr, Amy Gearlds. "They do not want to leave their house and they will find any way."

Graves Gilbert's video on telemedicine says "Any patient who would like to schedule a telehealth appointment is encouraged to call their Graves Gilbert Clinic physician's office directly, or call the Graves Gilbert Clinic telehealth hot line at 270-746-5790."

Graves Gilbert says they receive more than 900 telemedicine calls per day. You can get more information from the video attached to this story.

