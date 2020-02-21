Chandler Park Dental Care hosts annual 'Smiles from the Heart' event

For the 10th year in a row, Chandler Park Dental Care provided free dental care to those in the Bowling Green community with their Smiles from the Heart event.

Friday, the dentist's office opened from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to provide services to the community free of charge.

"Without having the burden of paying for the dental services this is a time each year when they know they can come out, they can get their teeth cleaned, they can get fillings and cavities taken care of, or if they have infection or a toothache -- they can get that taken care of, as well," said Devin Hall, dentist at Chandler Park Dental Care.

Hall told 13 News the cost of dental services keeps many from receiving the treatment they need.

In the past ten years, this event has grown in how many people come to receive services. Organizers say several of those who attend are people who have been a part of it since the very first year.

"It's very important just because there is such a big need out there that many times cost gets in the way for the patients to be able to get their work taken care of," said Hall. "So this is a day where that is eliminated and we're able to do the services for them free of charge."

Organizers say this year they saw more than 200 patients. They had around 80 volunteers on hand to help the process go smoothly.

"We have people for the tent just to help with the patients as they are waiting there, to triage and bringing the patients in, filling out medical history," said Hall. "Any kind of important information that we need to know to keep the patient safe for their treatment, and then, of course, we have dental assistants, (and) dental hygienists that are cleaning teeth."

For more information about the Smiles from the Heart event, you can contact Chandler Park Dental Care at (270) 775-1255.