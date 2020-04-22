Chaney's Dairy Barn donates ice cream to The Medical Center

Chaney's Dairy Barn in Bowling Green took their mobile ice cream truck from the farm to The Medical Center Wednesday, to hand out around 500 scoops of ice cream for the staff.

"Usually we are busy with trailer events, but we are not this year. This is a great feeling to give back to people who have done so much for everybody else," said Carl Chaney, Owner of Chaney's Dairy Barn.

Chaney's owner also said they did this as a thank you for everything our medical workers have been doing over the past few weeks.

"We just thought it would be a nice thing for all the people working hard, and ice cream always puts a smile on your face," added Chaney.

Thank you to all the medical workers for everything you do, to keep our community safe and healthy.