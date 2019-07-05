Chaney's Dairy Barn now processing and bottling their own milk

Nearly 16 years ago Chaney's Dairy Barn opened and now those at the farm have accomplished a goal set when they opened in 2003.

Chaney's Dairy Barn is now processing and bottling their own milk.

The new facility has officially been up and running for about one week now and their milk can be bought in the store there at the dairy barn.

Chaney's Dairy Barn gets their milk from Jersey cows, which they say makes their product unique.

"And jersey milk is higher in calcium, it's higher in protein, it's higher in solids, and of course the milk is higher in butterfat so I think our product is a little unique, a little different than what most people are used to," said Carl Chaney, Owner of Chaney's Dairy Barn.

They say they have a deal to have their milk in Houchens stores and their goal is to have their milk available in multiple stores.

"I mean, Houchens, of course, they are just a great local partnership that we are going to have from our discussions. I think we will be able to have the milk in about 10 different stores," said Chaney. "I know we're looking at maybe the local Kroger stores, that might be a possibility."

Chaney's Dairy Barn is open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.