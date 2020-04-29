Changes are coming to the NCAA

The NCAA is now allowing players to make money off of their name and likeness. The new rule has not been made official just yet but will no later than January of 2021 and will go into effect during the 2021-22 academic year.

This decision is one that has been a debate between NCAA officials for years, with many now believing is the appropriate time to make the move.

When the new rule is passed student-athletes will be allowed to receive payments from third-party endorsements such as social media, businesses, and personal appearances.