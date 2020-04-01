Changes being made in the Warren Central feeding system due to an employee's possible exposure to COVID-19

Warren County Public Schools Superintendent released the following statement Wednesday after a possible exposure to COVID-19 by an employees of the school system.

"WCPS Community,

"WCPS strives to be a community that is safe and nurturing for all students. In an effort to uphold our commitment of ensuring the safety of students and staff, we want to openly communicate with our school community about potential health risks.

"This morning, we were notified that an employee has been potentially exposed to COVID-19 by a family member who tested positive for the virus.

"While the individual employee has not tested positive or shown symptoms of the coronavirus, we wanted to share with you our immediate steps to protect our families.

"The Barren River District Health Department and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that anyone who has been directly exposed to someone with a confirmed case of Covid-19 self-isolate for a 14-day period, which the individual has agreed to do.

"Local health officials have advised WCPS that anyone who had secondary contact (meaning came in contact with someone who had direct contact) is at low risk and there is no recommendation to self-isolate.

"However, out of an abundance of caution, we are requesting all individuals who have had contact with this employee to self-isolate and each has agreed to do so.

"The individual who was exposed to coronavirus was helping out with our feeding sites, specifically the sites served by Henry Moss Middle School (HMMS).

"Again, out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to temporarily close the kitchen at HMMS and have requested all employees from that location to self-isolate for 14 days.

"Furthermore, we have moved our feeding operations from HMMS to our other locations but will continue to provide meals at the regular stops.

"In addition, you may pick up a meal at Jennings Creek, Warren Elementary, Warren Central High School or any other site listed on our website.

"From the very beginning, we have anticipated this exact scenario and have made plans to continue consolidating our feeding operations as the virus spreads.

"We hope to continue feeding our families throughout the school closure and will continue to go above and beyond to ensure safe protocols.

"We are extremely proud of our employees who are working daily to continuously serve meals to our students, and we are tremendously appreciative of their dedication and sacrifice.

"Our District leadership has spent the past several days collaborating on a plan to provide additional compensation to our staff who have been involved in the preparation and delivery of meals throughout the school closure.

"In closing, I am extremely grateful to all of our employees and especially our Board of Education members for their strong support during these challenging times.

"In addition, I encourage our families to continue practicing social distancing, proper hygiene, and staying at home unless absolutely necessary during this time. This is the best way we can protect our families and community.

Thank you and take care!

Respectfully,

Rob Clayton"