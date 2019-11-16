15th Annual Chairty Ball Held at Sloan Convention Center

The 15th annual charity was held this Saturday at the Sloan Convention Center. The Bowling Green community came out to raise money for the community clinic and dental clinic.Last year, the event raised over $300,000. Food and music was also provided.

"It's a great event, and a great community event", said Vice President of Mical Health Center Foundation Doris Thomas.

"We have a sellout tonight, it's a full house, and it's just a great event." said Thomas

The Med Center Health Foundation will find out how much money they raised.