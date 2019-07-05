Charity box stolen at Leitchfield Dairy Queen

Leitchfield police are investigating after a charity donation box was stolen from the Dairy Queen on Main street.

Surveillance video shows at 1:45am a man wearing camouflage clothing with a backpack arrives at the Dairy Queen and begins to detach the charity box from the wall of the building.

According to the assistant manager Martina Reddish, roughly five hundred dollars was stolen. The money from this charity box is donated to Norton's Children hospital in Louisville.

The Leitchfield Dairy Queen raises between $3,000-$4,000 dollars per year for Norton's Children Hospital.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Leitchfield Police Department at (270) 259-3850.