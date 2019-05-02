CharlotteStrong: City skyline lights up green to honor victims of deadly UNC Charlotte shooting

The Charlotte skyline lit up green Wednesday night to honor the victims of the tragic deadly shooting at UNC Charlotte.

“The sky will be lit in support of the Niner Nation tonight, wrapping the city and the UNC Charlotte family in the glow of #CharlotteStrong and NinerNation,” an email from Charlotte Center City read.

Places in the city that lit up green included Bank of America, Duke Energy Center, the fountains at Romare Bearden Park and First Ward Park, The Vue, 300 South Tryon, The Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel and more.

On Tuesday April 30, two people lost their lives and four others were seriously injured on UNC Charlotte’s campus.

The two people killed in the shooting were identified by university officials Wednesday as 21-year-old Riley C. Howell of Waynesville, NC and 19-year-old Ellis R. Parlier of Midland, NC.

Officials identified the four injured as 20-year-old Rami Alramadhan of Saudi Arabia, 20-year-old Sean Dehart of Apex, NC, 23-year-old Emily Houpt of Charlotte, and 19-year-old Drew Pescaro of Apex, NC.

A student-organized vigil to unite and support the UNC Charlotte community was held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 1 on the university’s campus. After the vigil, students, staff, and family made their way to the Star Quad for the candle lighting portion of the vigil.

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all North Carolina flags at state buildings and facilities be at half-staff through sunset Friday to honor the victims.

