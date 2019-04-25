31 people hospitalized after Chicago-area leak

UPDATE: Authorities say 31 people have been taken to hospitals after anhydrous ammonia leaked from containers that a tractor was pulling in a Chicago suburb.

They say the anhydrous ammonia leak has been contained.

Lake County Sheriff's spokesman Christopher Covelli said Thursday that the number of hospitalized includes three law enforcement officers who are in good condition. Covelli says several others are in serious but stable condition.

Authorities say the leak happened at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday and causing toxic plumes of the chemical to be released in the air over Beach Park, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of downtown Chicago.

Authorities initially asked any residents within a 1-mile radius of the leak to close their windows and remain indoors. Covelli says that shelter-in-place order has been lifted.

A tanker crashed and leaked a toxic gas that formed a cloud over a Chicago suburb early Thursday, prompting authorities to urge residents to stay indoors with windows closed to avoid breathing the fumes.

Lake County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Christopher Covelli said the first deputies on the scene in Beach Park had to retreat because they were immediately overcome by the strong fumes of what's believed to be anhydrous ammonia.

Covelli said he has heard that some people are injured but that he did not have any details.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says anhydrous ammonia is a colorless gas that can cause breathing difficulties, burns, blisters and is fatal if breathed in high concentrations.

A toxic cloud formed over the northern suburb after the tanker, which was being pulled by a tractor, crashed about 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Covelli said. Beach park schools were closed for the day as a precaution, he said.

Video shot from a television helicopter showed whitish vapors hovering over the crash scene and nearby areas.

Covelli said people within a 1-mile (1.6 kilometer) radius of the crash should stay indoors with their windows closed as hazardous materials crews work to stop the leak. The department was providing updates on social media.