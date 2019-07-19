Chevrolet unveils first-ever mid-engine Corvette

Chevrolet has unveiled the latest Corvette to roll down the assembly here in 'Vette City, USA, and they say this model is special for a few reasons.

The 2020 Corvette Stingray is the first mid-engine Corvette, meaning its engine is behind the seats. Some fans say this is the biggest change for the line since its inception in 1953.

The 2020 also boasts the fastest 0-60 time of any Corvette, at under three seconds.

Detailed pricing information will be available closer to launch.

The Corvette plant in Bowling Green will begin producing the 2020 Corvette later this year.