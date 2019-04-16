Chewy Chips Ahoy recalled

(WBKO) - On Saturday, April 13, Mondelēz Global LLC announced a limited voluntary recall on certain Chewy Chips Ahoy 13oz cookies in the US.

Some customers have been finding solidified ingredients in the cookies.


See the full list of affected products below.

