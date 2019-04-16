Chewy Chips Ahoy recalled

On Saturday, April 13, Mondelēz Global LLC announced a limited voluntary recall on certain Chewy Chips Ahoy 13oz cookies in the US.

Some customers have been finding solidified ingredients in the cookies.

Mondelēz Global LLC announced April 13, 2019 a voluntary recall in the United States, of certain Chewy Chips Ahoy 13 oz. due to the potential for certain product to contain an unexpected solidified ingredient. Click below for full list of affected product. https://t.co/x6y5o65Kjg — Chips Ahoy! (@ChipsAhoy) April 14, 2019

See the full list of affected products below.

Chewy CA Recall by WBKO on Scribd