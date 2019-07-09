Chief Jennifer Arbogast settles into new role at Glasgow Police Department

Tuesday was the first full day of work for Glasgow's new police chief.

For the first time in its history, the Glasgow Police Department has hired a female chief. However, Chief Jennifer Arbogast says it's not about gender, it's about ability.

She said, "It's exciting. I know it's going to be a tough role because it's a first for it, but I don't want to look at it as a male or female. It's not about me. It's not about male or female. It's about, 'can you do this job and will you give it everything you have?'"

Chief Arbogast started her law enforcement career at the Glasgow Police Department in 2002, and since 2014 has worked as a captain.

Tuesday morning she put on her uniform that now sports a "chief" badge for the first time.

"It feels different, because I thought, well, you know, I was a captain since 2014 and now I have to take on a whole new role," she said.

It's a role she's looking forward to. Born in Barren County, Chief Arbogast is dedicated to this police force and her community. She also made a promise to the chief who hired her more than a decade ago.

"I said, 'I start here and I'll finish here,' and I held true to that," she said.

"I love this department, I'm proud to wear this patch, and I love the community."

She has completed countless hours of training and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Chief Arbogast is taking over for Guy Howie, who served as chief for several years before retiring a few weeks ago. When she was officially appointed chief at a meeting Monday night, it was Howie who pinned her with her new badge.

"I wanted the community to know that he supports the incoming chief coming into this department. When he got hired, he said he wanted to see a chief come from within the department. And he did that. He put us all in roles to grow and he gave me the opportunity to be where I am today," said Chief Arbogast.

She said she's the first chief in several years that has come from within the department and she wants to see that trend continue when she retires one day.

"We want to continue to work as a team, build as a team, we've got an amazing foundation built here and I want to continue to strive forward and work on that foundation," she added.

Chief Arbogast said she's looking forward to talking with the officers to see what they want, but she doesn't foresee any major changes within the department, at least not for a while as she settles into this new role and builds on the existing foundation.