Child Care Champions Awards held to recognize child care providers in our area

Thursday night the child care providers in our area were honored for their dedicated countless hours to our children.

The Bowling Green Warren County Community Early Childhood Council held the Child Care Champions Awards to recognize and bring awareness to the field of childcare.

"I thought, "how can we let these people know they're important?" They don't make a whole lot of money, their work is hard, but they do it because of the passion in their hearts, they love kids, they love bringing kids up and so this is one small token so that we can say, "we appreciate what you do and we honor the commitments you've made to this profession," said Beth Schaeffer, Chair for the Bowling Green Warren County Community Early Childhood Council.

Awards included "Terrible Twos Whisper," "Dedication to Community," and "Lifetime Achievement Winner", Tanya Simmons for 21 years of commitment to young children at Kidz World 2.

For more information on The Bowling Green Warren County Community Early Childhood Council click Here.