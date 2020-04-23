Child abuse cases expected to rise during pandemic

Child abuse cases are expected to rise during the pandemic as children remain home from school.

CASA of South Central Kentucky is adjusting to changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think all of us, in our world, we're projecting the worst, and you know, with Kentucky already being number one in the nation for child abuse and think about how overwhelmed the system already is, you know it brings a lot of anxiety in this world of what the unknown is going to look like on the other side of the quarantine. So, I think that we're all just doing the best that we can right now to make sure that these kids are getting the best services that we can provide with restrictions with visitations and things like that."

CASA Executive Director, Jana Sublett, says referrals from the family court system are expected to rise when social workers can make at home visits.

"Since technically the courts closed March 16, we have had several referrals from the family court judges and I anticipate that picking up once social workers are able to put their eyes back on these kids," Sublett says.

Volunteers are coming up with creative ways to communicate with the kids aside from Facetime and Zoom chats.

"We talked about a letter-writing campaign. So, our process on top of all the technical aspects and the talking on the phones, you know, send these kids letters and send them some stamps, maybe some stationary, some coloring books and things like that. I know our volunteers have definitely sent coloring books, sent board games, and things like that for them to play," Sublett said. "For your older youth, you know twelve and older, we talked about starting a book club with them and you guys both settle on a book and every few days or once a week, you guys sit and talk about what you've read and again just another way to engage these kids, in an educational way too."

Sublett says CASA has received many referrals from family court judges and they are expecting a number of cases to rise when social workers can make at home visits.

"One of the things that I am hearing a lot of and just across the board and specifically with the group of kids that we work with is behaviors are different," Sublett said.

With kids out of school, reports of child abuse or neglect have declined. Sublett says the social workers, teachers, parents, or friends who usually report such cases are absent while schools remain closed.

"Right now with caregivers, you think foster parents, grandparents, all these folks that are 24/7 working with these kids, making sure that they're well being is being taken care of too and that they can sustain this long haul of whatever these visitation restrictions look like, whatever this quarantine looks like.

To be proactive CASA is having zoom calls every other week with the volunteers that can participate. Sublett says it is difficult because they cannot train or attend to the volunteers in person because of social distancing.

Sublett says they need Court Appointed Advocates now more than ever as they prepare for an influx of cases.

"In the coming year, we are going to need more volunteers. I very much stress, if CASA has been something on your heart for an extended period of time, this may be the right thing for you, check it out and see if this will work for you. We're going to need people, I cannot emphasize that enough. Instead of just talking the talk, walk the walk and that is what we're asking people to do right now," Sublett said.