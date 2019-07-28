Child dead after falling from Panama City Beach condo

This information comes from WBKO's sister station in Panama City Beach.

UPDATE: Sunday, 7/28/19 at 1:06 p.m.

The Panama City Beach Police Department released a report Sunday saying officers responded to a balcony fall at the Marisol Condominium around 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

The victim has been identified as a three-year-old boy who was visiting with his family from Midway, Ohio.

They say the child fell from the ninth floor of the condo.

He was taken to Bay Medical Center for treatment where he later passed away.

The case is still on-going, and we will keep you updated as more information is released.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

An accident occurred at the Marisol Condominium in Panama City Beach Saturday.

Witnesses say a young child fell from a balcony at the condo.

Panama City Beach police officers responded to the incident this afternoon.

We have reached out to the Panama City Beach Police Department, but they haven't confirmed anything.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2019 WJHG. All rights reserved.