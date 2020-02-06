Child diagnosed with rare Typhoid fever at local elementary school

On Wednesday, February 5, Briarwood Elementary School was notified by the Barren River District Health Department of a confirmed case of typhoid fever in one of their students.

Briarwood Elementary School says, according to the CDC, Salmonella Typhi is spread through sewage contamination of food or water, and through person-to-person contact.

The CDC says that in the U.S., only about 350 people are diagnosed with the illness every year.

Principal Lori Morris advised parents to be watchful of the following symptoms in their children:103-104 degrees Fahrenheit fever, weakness, stomach pain, headache, diarrhea or constipation, cough, or loss of appetite.

Salmonella Typhi is a treatable illness with the right antibiotics. School officials encourage parents to stress the importance of good hand-washing to prevent the spread of infection.

The letter sent to parents can be read below.

Important Message From Briarwood Elementary by WBKO on Scribd