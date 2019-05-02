Child dies after being bitten by dog

A child died after being bitten by a dog, according to Louisville Metro police.

The attack was reported at the intersection of 38th Street and Grand Avenue around 12 p.m. Thursday, according to LMPD spokesman Lamont Washington.

The child, who police said appeared to be 3 years old, was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Washington said the child was bitten inside of a home.

Louisville Metro Animal Services will quarantine the dog for 10 days.