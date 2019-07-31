Child hangs from sixth-story balcony, falls, caught by crowd in China

A 3-year-old boy in China miraculously survived a six-story plunge from a high-rise building.

A 3-year-old boy was saved by a group of people using a blanket to catch him as he fell from the sixth floor of a building in China on Monday. (Source: CCTV/CNN)

The heart-stopping moment was captured on video.

The toddler is seen clinging to an apartment balcony, as quick-thinking neighbors grabbed two large blankets to break his fall.

The boy finally loses his grip and falls into the blankets.

Remarkably, the child is unhurt.

