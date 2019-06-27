Child porn charge lands man in jail in Pulaski County

One man is in jail for charges related to child exploitation in Pulaski County.

Kentucky State Police said Rex Doane was arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Officials found that Doane was communicating with a juvenile online, exchanging illegal files and meeting the juvenile for illegal sexual acts.

Authorities went to a residence in Somerset on June 26 and seized equipment used to facilitate the crime. It was taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Doane is charged with one count of prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor. The charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

This charge comes a day after KSP arrested a Wayne County man, as part of the same operation.