Child welfare director to face questions after Illinois boy's death

Andrew 'AJ' Freund - 5 year old missing Crystal Lake boy did not leave home on foot, police say, Photo Date: Undated / Photo: Crystal Lake Police Department / (MGN)
Updated: Fri 8:50 AM, Apr 26, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois lawmaker says the state's new child welfare director will face tough questions from a state House panel following the beating death of a 5-year-old boy who had extensive contact with child welfare workers.

Chicago Democratic Rep. Sara Feigenholtz says Department of Children and Family Services Director Marc D. Smith will be questioned Friday in Chicago about the agency's actions in the case of 5-year-old Andrew "AJ" Freund. He was under the agency's watch when his badly beaten body was discovered Wednesday in a shallow grave in McHenry County.

His parents have been charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors allege the couple forced the boy to stand in a cold shower and beat him.

Feigenholtz is on the Appropriations-Human Services Committee, which is scheduled to hear budget requests from several state agencies, including DCFS.

O'Connor reported from Springfield, Illinois.

JoAnn Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr. have been charged with murder in the death of their son, 5-year-old A.J. Freund, whose body was found buried in a shallow grave seven miles from their home in Crystal Lake, Photo Date: Undated / Source: Crystal Lake Police / (MGN)
 
