Children explore the arts during Music Discovery Week

Music Discovery Week at Richpond Baptist Church is a chance for children to explore different instruments, art and drama.

The camp helps children explore why they should learn about music and how they can use their voices and instruments in worship.

Each child can pick from different tracks for the week, including drama, art, singing and different instrumental tracks.

“We have a blast here," said Rebecca Fields, Drum and Vocal Instructor. "We love doing Music Discovery Week. Each year it's different. We usually have about 80 kids each year and we love teaching kids about the Lord and how to praise the Lord through worship.”

The week will conclude with a worship service on Sunday night lead by the campers.

