Children in Bowling Green experience their first Christmas in America

Christmas is right around the corner and while most of us are used to celebrating the festive holiday, there are some who have never had the chance to experience it.

The International Center of Kentucky in Bowling Green, every year hosts for kids 12 and under their first Christmas in America.

"We just want to make the kids enjoy Christmas, many of them have never experienced Christmas in the United States. This is their first time so they are excited," said Albert Mbanfu, Executive Director of the International Center of Kentucky.

Smiles were all around as each child got the chance to pick out what they wanted and were handed their gift by the one and only Santa Claus.

"My favorite thing to see in this event is the smiles on the faces of the kids. You can see how happy they are when they grab the toys. Everybody is like okay what is in here?, " said Mbanfu "and they tear it up and they try to look and just admire and love and speak in the language. You can see that the smile tells you everything about the joy that's within them."

Toys were donated from Toys for Tots and over 100 toys were donated by Flora Templeton Stewart.

"Well, would you ever want to be Santa Claus? Being Santa Claus is the most fun ever. These are young kids that have come in and some of them have never seen Santa before-- never had Christmas so it is just a very moving experience and I look forward to it every year," said Flora Templeton Stuart, event sponsor.

The international center has plans to expand and add a new building within the next year. They also, hope to continue to bring kids their first Christmas for many years to come.