Prepared by Chris Allen

Monday, April 15, 2019

Even though we had some sunshine on Sunday, early morning clouds and rain showers kept severe weather away from our area. A cold front brought us gusty winds and cooler temps Sunday night and some areas of frost Monday morning. We will see lots of sunshine Monday with highs in the cooler 60's. But that chill in the air won't last long as strong southerly winds return for Tuesday pushing highs back into the mid-70s! The next storm system to watch comes Thursday with the threat of strong to severe storms. Easter weekend looks cooler with a few showers Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60's. Easter Sunday will be sunny with readings returning to the low 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny and Cooler

High 62, Low 48, winds W-8

TUESDAY: Sunny, Breezy and Warmer

High 78, Low 56, winds SW-15, Gusts to 30

WEDNESDAY: Warm and Breezy with Increasing Clouds

High 78, Low 60, winds S-12, Gusts to 24

