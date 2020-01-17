Chilly To Start The End Of The Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, January 16, 2020

We start off your Friday on the cold side as overnight temperatures fell into the 20's. Expect a mainly overcast and cool Friday. Rain moves in late Friday night, with showers lasting into much of our Saturday. Strong winds will accompany a sharp cold front as it moves through Saturday, with gusts near 40 mph possible. Then comes some of the coldest air we've experienced since November! Highs will struggle just to make it above freezing Sunday and may not even get out of the 20s on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday! At least readings moderate by the middle of next week.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and Cool

High 44, Low 42, winds E-12

SATURDAY: Windy with Rain Likely. Turning Colder Late

High 59, Low 22, winds S-22, G-40

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny but Much Colder

High 33, Low 15, winds NW-12

