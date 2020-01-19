China counts sharp rise in coronavirus cases, 2 in Beijing

China has reported a sharp rise in the number of people affected in a pneumonia outbreak caused by a new coronoavirus, including two in Beijing.

Authorities and media reports said Monday that the total number of infected people has topped 200.

They also said that a third person had died in Wuhan.

Authorities in Shenzhan in southern China reported one case, and Chinese state media said Beijing had reported two.

Wuhan authorities said they had found 136 cases, bringing the total in the central China city to 198.

